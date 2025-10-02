‘Slightly naughty, not evil’: Simi Garewal defends Ravana on Dussehra, faces flak for ‘romanticised’ take

Veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal on Thursday questioned the demonisation of Ravana in Indian mythology, arguing that the Lanka king was “slightly naughty” but showed more respect to Sita than women receive in today’s society.

Marking the occasion of Dussehra, Garewal shared her thoughts in an open letter to Ravana on X. “Dear Ravana...Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil. But…technically… your behaviour should be re-classified from ‘Evil’ to ‘Slightly Naughty’. After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha?”

Substantiating her stance, Garewal said, “I agree you kidnapped a lady in haste... But.. after that.. you gave her more respect than we normally give to women in today's world. You offered her good food.. shelter.. and even women security guards (not too good looking though).”

“Your request for marriage was full of humility…and you never threw acid when rejected. Even when Lord Rama killed you…you were wise enough to seek his apologies,” she added.

Garewal further remarked that Ravana was “more educated than half of our Parliament.”

Signing off, she wrote, “Trust me dude… there ain’t no hard feelings to burn you… Just that it’s the in-thing. Happy Dussera.”

Her post quickly went viral, drawing both jokes and criticism. Many social media users accused her of romanticising Ravana, reminding her of darker episodes from the Ramayana.

Sharing a comment in the style of Garewal’s post, an X user wrote, “Dear Simi Garewal, the moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate and you would be sitting in a police station crying attempt to rape.”

Another pointed out Ravana’s assault on the apsara Rambha, citing the curse he received from Nalakubera that prevented him from forcing himself on women again. “This is why Ravana, according to you, behaves like a ‘gentleman’,” he tweeted.

Dussehra marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival and celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. The festival is celebrated across India with Ramleela performances and the burning of Ravana effigies, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.