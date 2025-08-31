‘Param Sundari’: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romcom witnesses jump in collection on Day 2

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari witnessed a 27 per cent jump in collections on Day 2 of its theatrical run, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Tushar Jalota-directed romcom raked in Rs 9.25 crore nett on Saturday, up from Rs 7.25 crore nett collected on Friday.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, the film revolves around Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 earned less than Rs 1 crore nett on its 17th day in theatres. The action thriller, which also stars Kiara Advani, only managed to earn Rs 96 lakh net in all languages across India on Saturday. The film has earned Rs 232.92 crore nett so far domestically.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, earned Rs 2.65 crore nett on its third Saturday, as per Sacnilk, taking the domestic total of the gangster actioner to Rs 275.85 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.