‘Param Sundari’: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romcom witnesses dip in earnings on Day 6

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari witnessed a dip in daily collection at the domestic box office at the end of Day 6 in theatres, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Tushar Jalota-directed romcom raked in Rs 2.85 crore nett on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s Rs 4.25 crore nett. The film had earned Rs 3.25 crore nett on Monday.

With a collection of Rs 26.75 crore nett in its first weekend, the total domestic earnings of the film stands at Rs 37.10 crore nett so far.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, Param Sundari revolves around Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which also features Kiara Advani, has earned Rs 235.85 crore nett domestically at the end of 21 days of theatrical run.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, earned Rs 282.45 crore nett in 21 days domestically. Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed actioner.

The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.