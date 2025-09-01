‘Param Sundari’: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romcom misses Rs 30-crore mark on first weekend

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari missed the Rs 30-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its first weekend in theatres, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the Tushar Jalota-directed romcom raked in Rs 10.45 crore nett on Sunday, a 12.97 per cent jump from Saturday’s Rs 9.25 crore nett. On Friday, the film raked in Rs Rs 7.25 crore nett.

The total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 26.95 crore nett at the end of Day 3 in theatres.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, the film revolves around Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 earned Rs 1.5 crore nett on its 18th day in theatres. The action thriller, which also stars Kiara Advani, has earned Rs 234.55 crore nett so far domestically.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, earned Rs 3 crore nett on its third Sunday, as per Sacnilk, taking the domestic total of the gangster actioner to Rs 279 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.