‘Param Sundari’ trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor navigate romance and cultural differences

Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev falls in love with Janhvi Kapoor’s Kerala girl Sundari but their budding romance hits turbulence when cultural differences lead to misunderstandings and conflicts in the trailer of Tushar Jalota’s Param Sundari.

The two-minute-40-second-long trailer, dropped by Maddock Films on Tuesday, opens with Param and Sundari recalling their romantic escapades. The video suggests that Param first met Sundari while staying at a homestay she runs. She also seems very fond of dancing. Gradually, the two fall in love. However, cultural clashes soon begin to test their bond. The video ends with a humorous sequence where Janhvi tries to explain to Param the difference between various South Indian film industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma round off the cast of Param Sundari. The upcoming romcom is presented by Dinesh Vijan, who is known for producing films such as Bhediya (2022), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024).

Param Sundari is set to hit theatres on August 29.

On the work front, Sidharth last appeared in Arun Katyal’s action thriller Yodha. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Janhvi’s most recent works include the Jr. NTR-led actioner Devara: Part 1 and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The 28-year-old actress is currently working on Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will feature her opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has the Telugu film Peddi in the pipeline.