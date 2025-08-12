MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 August 2025

‘Param Sundari’ trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor navigate romance and cultural differences

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the romcom is set to hit theatres on August 29

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.08.25, 07:04 PM
Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Param Sundari’ trailer

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Param Sundari’ trailer YouTube

Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev falls in love with Janhvi Kapoor’s Kerala girl Sundari but their budding romance hits turbulence when cultural differences lead to misunderstandings and conflicts in the trailer of Tushar Jalota’s Param Sundari.

The two-minute-40-second-long trailer, dropped by Maddock Films on Tuesday, opens with Param and Sundari recalling their romantic escapades. The video suggests that Param first met Sundari while staying at a homestay she runs. She also seems very fond of dancing. Gradually, the two fall in love. However, cultural clashes soon begin to test their bond. The video ends with a humorous sequence where Janhvi tries to explain to Param the difference between various South Indian film industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma round off the cast of Param Sundari. The upcoming romcom is presented by Dinesh Vijan, who is known for producing films such as Bhediya (2022), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024).

Param Sundari is set to hit theatres on August 29.

On the work front, Sidharth last appeared in Arun Katyal’s action thriller Yodha. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Janhvi’s most recent works include the Jr. NTR-led actioner Devara: Part 1 and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The 28-year-old actress is currently working on Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will feature her opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has the Telugu film Peddi in the pipeline.

RELATED TOPICS

Janhvi Kapoor Siddharth Malhotra Param Sundari Maddock Films
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sebi rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea over Yes Bank investments, documents show

Rejecting Ambani's pleas to settle the charges without admitting guilt, the regulator said on July 7 that the fund's conduct caused a loss of investor wealth of 18.28 billion rupees and had a 'market wide impact'
John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor
Quote left Quote right

These are not strays but community dogs. During sterilisation, dogs are vaccinated against rabies

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT