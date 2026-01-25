Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ to hit theatres a week after ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film King is set to release on December 24, the actor announced on Saturday.

The upcoming film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will hit theatres just a week apart from the MCU film Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to premiere on December 18.

“#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas,” the 60-year-old actor wrote on X alongside a new teaser.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen standing atop a snowy cliff and yelling his lungs out. “Darr nahi, deshshat hoon. (I am not fear, I am terror),” the Jawan star delivers this powerful dialogue.

King marks Shah Rukh’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of King in November last year to mark the actor’s 60th birthday.

The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.