Shweta Tripathi starts shooting for 'Mirzapur: The Film'

Actor Shweta Tripathi has started filming for "Mirzapur: The Film", returning to her fan-favourite role as Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta from the hit web series.

The movie, which will be released in 2026, is the cinematic extension of the “Mirzapur” series and will delve more into fan-favourite characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Tripathi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor started filming for the project, which also brings backs Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, in Varanasi.

“Golu is not just a character for me, she has been a companion, a part of my life for so many years. To see her journey unfold on the big screen is overwhelming and surreal,” Shweta said in a statement.

Calling Varanasi her “second home”, the actor said several projects from her career are connected to the city -- from Neeraj Ghaywan's "Masaan" to shows like "Escaype Live" and "Kalkoot".

"Every project here has given me something unforgettable. My trainer Tridev Pandey, who is like a brother to me, is also from Benaras, which makes it even more personal. This beautiful city of worship keeps calling me back, and I keep returning for its people, its food, and the love it has always given me,” she said.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played the character Compounder in the series, will also be back for the film.

The project is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.