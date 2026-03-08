Shreya Ghoshal on being called ‘successor’ to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘I enjoy the tag’

In a recent appearance on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast, Shreya Ghoshal opened up about comparisons with Lata Mangeshkar. On listeners calling her ‘successor to Lata Mangeshkar’, she said she enjoys the tag.

Recently, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised singer Shreya Ghoshal after attending her tribute concert Letters to Lata Didi in Mumbai on Saturday evening, calling her a “worthy successor” to music legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Ghoshal performed the special tribute concert in honour of Mangeshkar at Jio World Garden.

After attending the concert, Bhogle shared a video of Ghoshal singing Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha on social media and wrote, “A privilege to be at @shreyaghoshal's concert last night and relive the magic of Lata Mangeshkar and remind us of what a big part of our life she was. Shreya is a worthy successor.”

“She is Guru figure for me. And not just because of the vocalist that she is. I have feminist love for her. She broke a lot of barriers. Today, we are talking about gender (equality). She was a strong advocate of the fact that... She brought in the royalty reform in the industry... She commanded the power that she got... So, if I am compared with her, then I don't have any problem. Because I have learnt music from her,” Ghoshal said on Raj Shamani’s podcast.

She also recounted the experience of meeting Mata Mangeshkar in 2005, three years after her playback singing debut with Devdas. “She was clad in a white sari… tiny woman. She was already a little old by then. Diamond sparkling. She had come to her own studio in the ground floor and I was dubbing some songs upstairs. And wow! I saw Ma Saraswati. It was like a divine feeling,” Shreya said.

“She is one artist who has formed the fabric of our country's music. So, for me, she is very iconic to India's music. And what music of our country is seen like,” the 41-year-old singer added.

On the professional front, Ghoshal is currently serving as a judge on Indian Idol Season 16 alongside Badshah and Vishal Dadlani. She is also set to embark on her world tour, The Unstoppable, later this year, with concerts planned across India, the UK, the US and Abu Dhabi.