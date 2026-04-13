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regular-article-logo Monday, 13 April 2026

Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute to Asha Bhosle at London concert, sings ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’

Bhosle died on Sunday at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.04.26, 04:45 PM
Shreya Ghoshal with Asha Bhosle

Shreya Ghoshal with Asha Bhosle Instagram/@shreyaghoshal

The Indian music fraternity is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died onSunday at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal paid homage to the late icon during her ongoing Unstoppable World Tour. At a recent concert held at The O2 in London, Ghoshal dedicated a segment of her performance to Bhosle, with photographs of the veteran singer displayed in the background.

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Ghoshal performed a medley of Bhosle’s most celebrated songs, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, show videos from the event circulating online.

Moreover, Ghoshal shared an emotional note on Instagram, following Bhosle’s death. Sharing a photograph with the late singer, she wrote, “Today, we lost a voice that defined generations… a spirit that redefined music itself”.

“Asha Bhosle ji wasn’t just legendary, she was limitless. I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility… The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could,” she added.

“For so many of us, she wasn’t just an inspiration… she was a part of our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade,” Ghoshal signed off.

Bhosle, one of India’s most versatile and prolific singers, had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after suffering cardiac and respiratory complications.

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