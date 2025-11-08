Shraddha Kapoor to voice rabbit cop Judy Hopps in Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ Hindi version

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to voice the formidable and feisty rabbit cop Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming adventure comedy film Zootopia 2.

“Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi - She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute, toh hai hi bachpan se. Kal aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned,” Shraddha wrote on X alongside a poster featuring the actress with Judy Hopps beside her.

The announcement came ahead of the film’s scheduled release in Indian theatres on 28 November.

The upcoming film is set to bring back the iconic duo Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who embark on an investigation into a new case involving a mysterious snake named Gary.

The sequel is written and directed by Jared Bush. The original 2016 film, helmed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard, earned over USD 1 billion worldwide and took home both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best animated feature.

The world of Zootopia has since grown with the Disney+ miniseries Zootopia+, which explores more stories within the animal-filled universe.

Zootopia follows Judy, a determined rabbit who becomes a police officer, and Nick, a clever fox with a shady past, as they team up to uncover the mystery behind a series of missing animals in their city.

Returning to voice Judy and Nick are Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, respectively. Shakira also comes back as Gazelle, promising a new track and revamped choreography, featuring her signature tiger dancers.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Stree 2. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.