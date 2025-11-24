Shraddha Kapoor to star in rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody’s next film

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to star in screenwriter Rahul Mody’s upcoming directorial, which will explore the world of start-ups, she said during a recent interaction with fans.

"I have already shot for one film. Its official announcement has not been made yet, so I cannot talk about that. But the announcement will come soon. After that, I am doing Rahul's (Mody) film which I can openly talk about. It revolves around the world of start-ups, based on the hustle culture. It's a new role for me which challenges me,” the actress said during a Q and A session with fans.

The Stree actress also revealed that she is looking forward to roles that will challenge her as a performer.

“Right now I am consciously deciding that I pick roles where I am challenged as an actor and I want to play more active characters. I am thinking a lot while reading scripts and deciding if I want to do the film,” Shraddha said.

The 38-year-old actress was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s 2024 horror comedy Stree 2. She is set to reprise her role in other films from the Maddock Films franchise. She is also set to feature in the upcoming film Eetha.

Mody has worked as a writer and assistant director on films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011).

Rumours of Shraddha dating Rahul have been doing the rounds on social media for some time now.