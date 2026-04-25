Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Orry’s names dropped from 2022 Mumbai drug case: Report

The names of actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, and social media personality Orhan Awatramani have reportedly been dropped from the supplementary chargesheet of a 2022 drug case.

The three celebrities, along with Shraddha’s brother Siddhant Kapoor, and politician Zeeshan Siddiqui, were initially named in the 2022 Mumbai drug supply case involving mephedrone.

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However, as per a report by a leading Indian daily, officials in the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), which has been probing the alleged mephedrone network, said no substantive evidence has been found linking the trio to the case.

The forthcoming chargesheet is expected to focus instead on those already arrested and others directly connected to the alleged supply chain.

The case stems from 2022, when Mumbai Police arrested alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who claimed to have supplied narcotics for rave parties in Mumbai and Dubai attended by celebrities.

Shaikh was arrested by the Crime Branch and the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in August 2022, with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.9 lakh allegedly recovered from him. The arrest triggered a wider crackdown, leading to multiple detentions of suspected drug sellers.

During an interrogation, Shaikh named several celebrities who he claimed to have supplied drugs to at parties. These included Dawood’s deceased sister Haseena Parkar, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Orry and Siddhanth Kapoor, film producers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique.

The celebrities were interrogated by the ANC in 2025 in connection with the case.

Soon after the report was published, socialite Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the article. He wrote, “Where are all the clickbaiting jealous v***** who oversensationalised this and dragged my good name for weeks?”