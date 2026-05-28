CBSE exam row: Piyush Goyal questions Rahul Gandhi over Congress governments’ ties to ‘controversial’ firm

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal joined education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in defending the Modi government over the CBSE Class 12 exam results controversy, amid sharp criticism from Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X, Goyal attacked Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of suffering from “chronic political amnesia” and choosing “propaganda over facts, theatrics over truth”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The same COEMPT EDUTECK PVT. LTD. that Rahul Gandhi is today calling ‘controversial’ was repeatedly awarded projects by institutions functioning under Congress Governments in Telangana and Karnataka,” the BJP leader said.

Goyal went on to list four institutions — Bengaluru City University, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences in Telangana, Adikavi Sri Maharshi Valmiki University in Karnataka’s Raichur, and Karnataka University in Dharwad — and questioned whether Gandhi would now accuse Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka of collusion as well.

“Will he demand their resignations?” Goyal asked.

“Did Congress Governments sign these agreements blindfolded or is his outrage, as always, selective, scripted, and meant only for headlines against the Modi Government?” he added.

Also Read First time CBSE has implemented this system...I take responsibility for discrepancies

The commerce minister further claimed that the Telangana State Health University had “publicly appreciated the company on its official website”.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday posed four questions to the Centre and the CBSE, asking why the OSM contract was awarded to Coempt Edu Teck despite the company’s earlier controversies under its former name, Globarena. He also questioned who authorised the decision, why background checks were allegedly not conducted, and whether Coempt’s management had any links with the Modi government.

The CBSE, however, rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegations in a statement issued late Wednesday night.