‘Shape of Momo’ hit screens in Gangtok, CM Prem Singh Tamang extends best wishes to team

The premiere of the film 'Shape of Momo' was held in Gangtok on Thursday evening, which was attended by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, cabinet ministers and members of the film fraternity.

The film, directed by Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai, has already attracted attention on international festival platforms, marking a notable moment for Sikkim's emerging cinematic landscape. The event reflected growing recognition for regional storytelling originating from the Himalayan state and its increasing visibility beyond national boundaries.

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The CM in a social media post said that it was a great pleasure to attend the premiere of the award-winning film 'Shape of Momo', directed by Sikkimese pride Tribeny Rai. "This outstanding accomplishment marks an important achievement for the film fraternity of Sikkim and a proud occasion for the entire state," he said.

Tamang extended his heartiest congratulations to the female director whose exceptional vision, dedication, and artistic excellence have brought this project to life. "Your accomplishment not only showcases your talent and perseverance, but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and women across the region," said Tamang.

He added that through Shape of Momo, the director had been earning admiration and recognition for the state on a wider platform. "Your success has undoubtedly made Sikkim proud and has contributed meaningfully to the growth of regional cinema," he said.

"Best wishes to the entire cast and crew for the continued success of the film and for many more achievements in your distinguished journey ahead. May your work continue to inspire audiences and bring greater laurels to Sikkim. Congratulations once again on this outstanding accomplishment," said Tamang.

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