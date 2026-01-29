Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Shaunak Sen to serve as jury members at Berlinale 2026

Film archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and documentary filmmaker Shaunak Sen have been named as jury members at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Dungarpur will be a part of the main competition jury chaired by acclaimed German filmmaker Wim Wenders. Other members include Nepalese director Min Bahadur Bham, South Korean actor Bae Doona, American writer-director Reinaldo Marcus Green, Japanese filmmaker Hikari and Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska.

The jury is tasked with selecting the festival’s top awards, including the Golden Bear for Best Film, which is presented to a film’s producers. It will also decide the Silver Bear honours for the Grand Jury Prize, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Leading Performance, Best Supporting Performance, Best Screenplay and Outstanding Artistic Contribution.

Shaunak Sen, whose documentary All That Breathes received an Oscar nomination, will serve on the documentary jury along with filmmaker Lemohang Mosese and film scholar B Ruby Rich.

Dungarpur founded Dungarpur Films in 2001 and has directed and produced a range of award-winning commercials and documentaries over the past two decades. In 2014, Dungarpur set up the Film Heritage Foundation, dedicated exclusively to the preservation of the country’s film heritage.

During this year’s Berlinale, which will be held from February 12 to 22, Dungarpur will also present a 4K restored version of author and activist Arundhati Roy’s 1989 cult film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. The screening will take place in the Berlinale Classics section, with Roy and director Pradip Krishen expected to attend the premiere alongside Dungarpur.