‘Shirdi Ke Sai Baba’ actor Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised, family approaches film fraternity for financial support

Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalised, according to reports.

As per media reports, the veteran actor has been suffering from life-threatening complications caused by sepsis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 86-year-old actor has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital since the first week of October. His family members have approached the film industry to offer financial support as the medical expenses increase.

According to India Today, Sudhir's family has paid around Rs 10 lakh for his treatment. As the hospital charges rise, the doctors have mentioned that the expenses can surpass Rs 15 lakh.

Sudhir’s wife, Suhas told India Today that he suffered from extreme pain, lost mobility of his limbs and was rushed to the hospital on October 8. The actor was kept in the ICU.

“That’s when we got to know it was a sepsis infection, which has affected all his joints. And since the infection is now in his blood, the recovery has been extremely slow. We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it’s emotionally and financially a tough time,” she said.

“We are like any middle-class family who has limited savings. Unlike government employees who get pension, actors have no such benefits. So, I would still request everyone to come forward and help us in any way they can. Sudhir needs to be in the hospital for more time now,” she added.

Sudhir went on to play Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's TV series Ramayan after starring as Sai Baba. He also featured in Buniyaad, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Junoon and Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj.

Sudhir was last seen in Woh Huye Na Hamare in 2006.