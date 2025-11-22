‘I was terrified’: Shefali Shah on exploring a new side of her character in ‘Delhi Crime 3’

Actress Shefali Shah expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to her character in the latest Netflix series Delhi Crime Season 3, sharing her experience of working on the new season, which premiered on 14 November.

Shah returns as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the third season of the International Emmy Award-winning series. Qureshi, making her debut in the franchise, plays a trafficking kingpin.

Shah expressed how anxious she felt ahead of the release, saying, “I was terrified, is the understatement of the century before Delhi Crime 3 dropped. I played a different side of Vartika this time. She felt the pain and anger with equal and more intensity, but instead of showing it, she channelled it into finding the girls. All situations require one aspect that’s more prevalent than others.”

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah) and her team investigate a disturbing case that begins with an abandoned baby and soon uncover a human trafficking ring with far-reaching consequences.

The trail leads them to Meena (Qureshi), also known as Badi Didi. The story delves into “the blurry lines between justice, survival, and morality”.

Describing how she approached a more restrained yet intense version of Vartika, Shah wrote, “Certain situations need to be handled with power, certain with strength, certain with command, certain with force, and certain like this one, with compassion and empathy.

Shah added that upon watching the final cut, she wasn’t sure if viewers would appreciate the toned-down version of Vartika she had crafted. She felt she wasn’t performing in a conventional sense but rather becoming the character, embracing a gentler emotional palette. This shift made her wonder whether Vartika’s softer, bravado-free side would resonate.

“But when the show dropped and I read the reviews, I was overjoyed and weeping with relief,” Shah said, expressing how moved she was by the audience’s love and connection to the character.

“But then started the outpour of your love. Not only did you understand her, but you felt her, rooted for her, backed her, and accepted her with open hearts. You didn’t just watch her go through every moment, you lived it with her and me,” Shah added.

Before signing off, Shah shared that she has realised that the audience’s intelligence and sensitivity often go underappreciated, and she feels deeply fortunate and grateful for their love and support.

Director Tanuj Chopra returns to helm the third season of Delhi Crime, with writing by Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup. The returning cast features returning actors Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora. New additions include Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.