Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ registers lowest single-day collection, earns a little over Rs 5 crore on Monday

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 earned less than Rs 10 crore at the domestic box office on Monday, the lowest single-day earning in its 11-day theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

The Anurag Singh directorial, which released on January 23, has collected Rs 308.41 crore nett in India so far, according to production banner T-Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anurag Singh directorial opened to Rs 30 crore nett in India, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. On Republic Day, it earned Rs 63.59 crore nett, as per the makers. The war drama earned Rs 121 crore nett in India at the end of its first weekend in theatres, as per Sacnilk.

Thereafter, the film maintained a steady momentum at the domestic box office, emerging as the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career after Gadar 2. Border 2 is also the highest-grossing Indian war drama of all time.

However, on Monday, Day 11, the film’s daily domestic collection dipped to Rs 5.75 crore nett.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, on the other hand, earned Rs 2.25 crore nett in India on Monday, Day 4, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. At the time the report was published on Tuesday, the film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 19.75 crore nett.

Released on January 30, Mardaani 3 follows Rani Mukerji’s police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in just three months. Jisshu Sengupta, Mallika Prasad, Mikhail Yawalkar and Indraneel Bhattacharya also play key roles in the thriller, which is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.