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photo-article-logo Wednesday, 15 April 2026

In pictures: Displaced children in Lebanon find relief through games, arts and crafts

Displaced children in Tyre, South Lebanon, are participating in recreational activities organized by the Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists to improve their mental health; Programs often include structured play, creative arts, and group activities to help children process trauma, reduce stress, and foster resilience

Reuters Published 15.04.26, 12:08 PM
A girl gets face paint as part of activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.
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A girl gets face paint as part of activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.

Reuters
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Displaced children put their paintings on a wall, after taking part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.
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Displaced children put their paintings on a wall, after taking part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.

Reuters
Displaced children take part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.
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Displaced children take part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.

Reuters
Displaced children queue to get toys, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.
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Displaced children queue to get toys, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.

Reuters
A boy gets face paint taking part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026
5 6

A boy gets face paint taking part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026

Reuters
Displaced children take part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.
6 6

Displaced children take part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.

Reuters
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Lebanon War Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)
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