In pictures: Displaced children in Lebanon find relief through games, arts and crafts

A girl gets face paint as part of activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.Reuters
Displaced children put their paintings on a wall, after taking part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.Reuters
Displaced children take part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.Reuters
Displaced children queue to get toys, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.Reuters
A boy gets face paint taking part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026Reuters
Displaced children take part in activities organised by Takatafo Campaign and supported by psychologists, to entertain and to mentally support displaced children, in a shelter in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 14, 2026.Reuters