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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 April 2026

Meghan Markle to appear on ‘MasterChef Australia’ as new season premieres April 19

Returning judges include ‘MasterChef Australia’ alumni Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow, along with Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.04.26, 01:33 PM
(left to right) Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow, Meghan, Sofia Levin

(left to right) Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow, Meghan, Sofia Levin Facebook

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will make a special guest appearance in the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia, marking her first visit to Australia since 2018, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The globally renowned culinary competition reality show returns with its latest season this Sunday.

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“We’re welcoming someone SUPER special into the MasterChef Kitchen. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes a special guest appearance this season as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018,” the official Facebook page of MasterChef Australia posted.

“Joining a star-studded lineup of Guest Judges and culinary icons, Meghan helps guide some of the most impressive home cooks the competition has ever seen. This is the series of MasterChef you don’t want to miss,” it added.

The 18th season of MasterChef Australia will feature 24 amateur cooks competing for the grand prize.

Returning judges include MasterChef Australia alumni Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow, along with Logie Award nominee Sofia Levin. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli will also return to the judging panel.

The new season will also include appearances from a range of guest judges and personalities. Musicians and television personalities Jimmy Barnes and Robert Irwin are set to feature, alongside prominent culinary figures such as Maggie Beer, Rick Stein, Andy Cooks, Justine Schofield, Victoria Minell and Vincent Yeow Lim.

The 2025 season saw returning contestants compete, with three-time participant Laura Sharrad emerging as the winner. This year’s edition will feature an all-new lineup of contestants.

MasterChef Australia 2026 is scheduled to premiere on April 19.

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