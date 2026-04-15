Nick Jonas to feature in upcoming Netflix romcom directed by Ari Sandel

Singer-actor Nick Jonas is set to feature in Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy film.

The untitled film is directed by Ari Sandel and will have a script penned by Tamara Chestna, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

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It revolves around a perennial bachelor whose carefree life is upended when he unexpectedly inherits his cousin’s infant child. Just as he gets a grip on life as a dad, complications arise when the child’s godmother appears around the holidays to claim custody of her. What ensues is a love story neither saw coming.

The project is produced by Steve Barnett under Monarch Media, alongside Mark Ross for Lincoln Road Films, Spencer Berman and Jonas for Powered by Jonas, and Chestna. Alan Powell and Vicky Patel are executive producing for Monarch.

Besides the Netflix film, the actor has a lineup of projects, including the comedy musical Power Ballad from John Carney, which is set to release on May 29.

He will also star in the horror film White Elephant where he features alongside Kathryn Newton.

He will also be part of the third installment of the Jumanji franchise, titled Jumanji: Open World, which is set to release in December.

The actor last featured in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which released in 2025.