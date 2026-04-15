Wedding shortcut or dangerous trend? Are ‘Mounjaro bride’ injections safe for women?

An increasing number of brides-to-be are opting for weight-loss injections like Tirzepatide, commonly marketed as Mounjaro, in the run-up to their weddings, according to a recent Reuters report.

Clinics across the country are even offering so-called ‘Mounjaro bride’ packages, promising dramatic pre-wedding transformations.

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While the appeal of rapid weight loss is undeniable, the effects of such medications on the female body warrant closer scrutiny.

My Kolkata spoke to city-based doctors to address a key question — how safe are these treatments, especially for women?

What are ‘Mounjaro’ injections and how do they work?

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a relatively new drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2022. It is primarily used to treat Type 2 diabetes mellitus but has also shown significant efficacy in aiding weight loss.

The medication works as a dual agonist, targeting both GLP-1 and GIP receptors — key components of the body’s system for regulating blood sugar and appetite. While GLP-1 helps lower blood sugar and promotes a feeling of fullness by stimulating insulin release, GIP supports the body in processing sugar after meals.

“There is a growing perception that GLP-1 receptor agonists can deliver dramatic, almost ‘miraculous’ transformations,” explained Dr Suman Mitra, Internal Medicine Specialist at CMRI.

“In reality, the body functions on a delicate balance. These drugs suppress appetite, promote early satiety and reduce the urge to eat, leading to weight loss. However, this may also involve a significant loss of muscle mass.”

How much do these injections cost?

Mounjaro remains an expensive therapy, said Dr Prachi Sharda, obstetrician and gynaecologist. In India, each injection pen costs roughly Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,500, depending on the dose and availability. Monthly treatment expenses can range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 25,000 or more.

What is the recommended dose?

Mounjaro is administered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection into the fatty layer beneath the skin using a fine, short needle for slow, sustained absorption.

Treatment typically begins at 2.5 mg per week and is gradually increased to 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg and up to 15 mg, Sharda explained.

This stepwise escalation helps minimise gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

How does Mounjaro affect the female body?

Doctors stress that awareness and precautions are essential.

These medications are not recommended for pregnant or lactating women, individuals with a history of pancreatitis or gallbladder disease, or those with a personal or family history of certain thyroid tumours, warned Dr Aniruddha Mandal, cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital.

Pros of Mounjaro injections

Improved insulin sensitivity may help regulate menstrual cycles, particularly in women with PCOS, said Sharda. Weight loss may also restore ovulation in some cases.

Cons of Mounjaro injections

Despite its benefits, tirzepatide is not without risks, especially when used without medical supervision, cautioned Dr Debadeep Dutta, general physician.

Animal studies have indicated a potential risk of medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), a rare cancer of the thyroid.

“Those with a personal or family history of thyroid cancer or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 – a rare, autosomal dominant hereditary cancer syndrome – should avoid this drug unless advised otherwise,” he said.

Tirzepatide may also increase the risk of pancreatitis. “Symptoms include severe abdominal pain radiating to the back, along with nausea and vomiting,” Dutta added.

Other side effects, irrespective of gender, may include:

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea

Low blood sugar (especially with other anti-diabetic drugs)

Possible kidney issues

Allergic reactions such as urticaria or eczema

Gallbladder-related problems, including gallstones

Fertility, pregnancy and hormonal impact

There is currently insufficient evidence to conclude that Mounjaro directly affects fertility, said Dr Sneha Ray Karmakar, consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon. However, animal studies have shown fetal abnormalities, including growth restriction and skeletal malformations.

“Pregnant women should not use it. Those planning pregnancy should stop the drug at least two months before conception. Breastfeeding women should also avoid it,” she said.

Dutta echoed this view.

Rapid weight loss may lead to temporary menstrual irregularities, Sharda noted. Increased ovulation can also result in unintended pregnancies, making contraceptive counselling essential.

Dutta added that tirzepatide delays gastric emptying, which may reduce the effectiveness of oral contraceptive pills. Women are advised to use an additional barrier method for at least four weeks after starting the drug or following any dose escalation.

Other potential concerns include hair thinning and reduced bone density, particularly in perimenopausal women, making adequate nutrition crucial during treatment, Sharda said.

Additional precautions

Karmakar advised that the injection pen should not be exposed to excessive light and must be refrigerated or stored below 30°C.

Individuals consuming alcohol, or taking medications such as aspirin, cardiac drugs, cholesterol-lowering drugs, thyroid hormones, antidepressants, antiepileptics or steroids, as well as smokers, should consult a doctor before starting treatment.

Those who have recently undergone or are planning surgery should also seek medical advice, she said.

The bottom line

Using tirzepatide without medical supervision can lead to serious and sometimes unpredictable complications, warned Dr Hridish Narayan Chakravarti, consultant in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolic medicine at Narayana Hospital, Howrah.

“Severe nausea and vomiting, for instance, can cause electrolyte imbalance which, if untreated, may require hospitalisation,” he said.

Tirzepatide is undoubtedly a powerful medication for managing obesity — but it is not a cosmetic quick fix. For brides, or anyone considering it for weight loss, medical supervision is essential.

Weight loss for a wedding may be tempting but safety should never be compromised for speed.