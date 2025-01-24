Shahid Kapoor looks fierce in never-before-seen ‘Deva’ BTS; pictures inside

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday dropped behind-the-scenes pictures of himself from the sets of his upcoming action-drama film Deva, slated to release on January 31. Here’s a look.

1 4

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who plays a police officer in Deva, sports a black blazer over a grey shirt in one of the pictures. He sits on a couch and looks to the side while holding a cigarette in his hand.

2 4

A monochrome picture shows Shahid wearing a white shirt and facing the camera while smoking. “This post is injurious to health,” he captioned the photos.

3 4

Shahid clenches a cigarette between his lips and relaxes his body. He rests his legs in a crossed position on a table, presumably in his office in the film.

4 4

The Kabir Singh actor sports a white shirt in a photo clicked from behind his back.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva features Pooja Hegde as a journalist. The film also stars Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana and Kubbra Sait, and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.

“Around a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case,” reads the official synopsis of Deva on IMDb.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon, while Pooja Hegde’s last film was the 2023 action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Salman Khan.