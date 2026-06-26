Makers of ‘Shrek’ announce spin-off film ‘Donkey’, lock release date in 2028

DreamWorks Animation has announced Donkey, a standalone spinoff focusing on the beloved Shrek character, with Hollywood star Eddie Murphy returning to voice the wisecracking sidekick.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks will release the animated feature in theatres on June 30, 2028.

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The film will serve as an origin story, tracing Donkey’s journey before he met Shrek and revealing how he became the iconic character adored by fans.

Charlie Bean, who previously directed The Lego Ninjago Movie and the live-action Lady and the Tramp, will helm the project. Rebecca Huntley is on board as producer, while DreamWorks story artist Matt Flynn, whose credits include The Wild Robot, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Bad Guys 2, will serve as co-director.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Shrek 5, which is set to arrive in theatres in 2027. Mike Myers will return as the voice of Shrek, Murphy will reprise his role as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz will once again voice Princess Fiona. Actor Zendaya has also joined the cast of the fifth instalment, which will be directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn.

The Shrek franchise began with the Oscar-winning original film in 2001, introducing audiences to the unlikely friendship between the grumpy ogre Shrek and the talkative Donkey, as well as Shrek’s romance with Princess Fiona. The film became a global box-office hit and was the first winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Since then, the franchise has expanded with Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), Shrek Forever After (2010), and two successful Puss in Boots spin-off films.