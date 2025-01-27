Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Republic Day

Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan and Rohit Shetty were among the Indian celebrities who celebrated Republic Day on Sunday by unfurling the tricolour and penning notes in honour of India. Take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan saluted the national flag. “This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride,” he wrote.

Varun Dhawan, who is set to star in Anurag Singh’s Border 2, shared a picture of himself standing atop an army tank with the national flag in hand. The picture was likely taken on the set of his upcoming film, slated to hit theatres next year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan looked sharp in a crisp blazer as he posed with the national flag. “Here’s to unity, heritage, and pride of being an Indian,” the actor wrote alongside the picture on Instagarm.

Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper in a white kurta and black shades as he waved a mini national flag. The actor’s award-winning 1998 crime drama Satya was re-released in Indian theatres on January 17.

Rohit Shetty participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony in Mumbai on the day.

Clad in a green suit, Shilpa Shetty waved the national flag, showcasing her love and respect for her motherland.

Shilpa’s Rishtey co-star Karisma Kapoor also opted for a green suit on the occasion. The Murder Mubarak actress shared a picture with the national flag on her Instagram Story.

Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, unfurled the tricolour on Republic Day.

Sara Ali Khan shared a montage video offering glimpses of her trips to different parts of the country. “Here’s to celebrating the colours, cultures, and dreams that make our country truly extraordinary,” wrote the Sky Force actress on Instagram, celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage.