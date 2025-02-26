Shah Rukh Khan and family to move out of Mannat in May; here’s why

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family will reportedly move out of Mannat later this year and stay in a luxury apartment as their palatial Bandra residence is set to undergo an extensive renovation in May.

Mannat, located opposite Bandra Bandstand, has been a tourist attraction for years, drawing hundreds of selfie-seeking fans daily. The renovation work will reportedly include an extension of the Grade III heritage structure, which required special court permissions. Now that all approvals are in place, the project is ready to commence.

The Khans — Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri, and kids Aryan, AbRam and Suhana — will shift to four floors of a high-end apartment building in the nearby Pali Hill area of Bandra. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh has leased these floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani. His production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son, Jackky Bhagnani, and daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-own the property, Puja Casa.

The report also states that the four floors will accommodate not only the Khan family but also their security, staff, and even some office space. The superstar will reportedly pay a rent of Rs 24 lakh per month for the four floors.

A Business Standard report stated that the actor has leased two duplex apartments on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the building. The lease agreement is for three years. The renovation at Mannat is expected to take up to two years.