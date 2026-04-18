‘Truly feel like king of the world’: Shah Rukh Khan on The Academy’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ throwback

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan took a trip down memory lane after The Academy gave a throwback to Indian cinema by sharing a clip from his 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

The clip shows Shah Rukh’s Om returning as a film star in his new life and is later seen receiving an award, where he emotionally repeats his earlier monologue, experiencing a sense of déjà vu as if reliving his past life.

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“One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss,” The Academy wrote alongside the clip on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of the video on his Instagram stories, Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha.”



Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan, too, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “I want to thank The Academy and all those who forwarded this post to me,” alongside the hashtag “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”.

Directed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om follows the story of Om and Shantipriya, who are reborn 30 years after dying in a fire.

Last year, Om Shanti Om was re-released in theatres in honour of Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday as part of a global film festival celebrating the actor’s cinematic legacy.

The two-week event organised by PVR INOX screened seven of his most celebrated films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities.

Back in 2007, Om Shanti Om was branded campy, over the top, dripping with nostalgia. Critics saw it as a frothy spoof, a self-aware tribute to Hindi cinema’s masala age. But over the years, the film has earned its place as an unabashed love letter to Bollywood.

In July 2025, Shah Rukh bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 action drama Jawan.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Sidhharth Anand’s King. Scheduled to release this year, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi.