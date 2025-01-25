IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan steal the show in black outfits at Mumbai event

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday said he will try to become the “second best” host at the upcoming IIFA Awards, as Shah Rukh Khan — who has hosted several award shows in the past decades — will always be the best host ever. Taking the stage at the IIFA press conference in Mumbai on Friday, both Kartik and Shah Rukh looked stunning in black ensembles. Accompanying them was actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.

Shah Rukh, Kartik and Nora grabbed eyeballs with their chic outfits. The trio exuded elegance as they posed for a picture during the event. Shah Rukh and Karan Johar had hosted the 24th edition of the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi last year. Shah Rukh will be joined by Kartik as host at this year’s event.

"I'm happy to be part of 25th anniversary of IIFA. I'm going to host and I hope I'm going to be the second best host because no one can beat him (Shah Rukh),” said Kartik during the event.

Nora Fatehi turned heads in a brown-and-black tweed co-ord set. The 32-year-old dancer-actress recently collaborated with American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo on the pop song Snake.

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a crisp black suit. He made a stylish entrance at the event, grooving to the beats of a bagpipe.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor shared stage with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during the conference. Like Kartik, Shah Rukh sported a sleek black suit. But, it was his ear cuff that stole the show.

"I was in the middle of going to start shoot of a film and when they told me that it's going to be 25 years of IIFA and that I need to be there, so I rushed here. I'm looking forward to be in Jaipur and enjoying there," said Shah Rukh.

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari presented mementos to Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan as a token of gratitude during the conference.

Shah Rukh and Kartik indulged in a light-hearted moment with Shah Rukh teaching Kartik how to host people in Jaipur. Kartik is set to host the silver jubilee edition of the annual awards ceremony.

The 25th edition of the IIFA Awards is slated to be held on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur. IIFA Awards 2024 is available for streaming on ZEE5. However, streaming details for the upcoming awards show are yet to be announced.