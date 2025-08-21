‘Emily in Paris’ S5 first look: Lily Collins explores Italy with Eugenio Franceschini

Lily Collins's Emily Cooper is set to scoot through Italy while taking her relationship with new beau Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) to the next level in Season 5 of the popular Netflix romcom series Emily in Paris, show first-look photos shared by the streamer. Here’s a glimpse.

Set to return to Netflix on December 18, the upcoming instalment will follow Emily’s Italian adventures. However, Rome is not the only city she will explore this season. One of the first-look photos from Season 5 shows her cruising through Venice.

Ashley Park will reprise her role as Mindy Chen, a quick-witted nanny and aspiring singer who becomes Emily’s first friend in Paris after they cross paths in a park in Season 1.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Sylvie Grateau proves that Emily is not the only style icon in the series. Sylvie’s chic style radiates grace and confidence, perfectly reflecting her role as a dedicated and commanding boss.

Returning cast members also include Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery, Lucas Bravo and William Abadie.

Some new actors, including Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque and Minnie Driver, have joined the cast of Emily in Paris Season 5.

In Season 4, Emily Cooper finds herself drawn to Roman entrepreneur Marcello after she heads to Rome to arrange a meeting between her boss Sylvie Grateau and him.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris. Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level,” creator Darren Star told Tudum, Netflix’s companion site. Star also confirmed that Emily’s relationship with Marcello will be explored further in Season 5.