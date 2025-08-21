In pictures: Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana attend ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ preview event

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan stunned at the preview launch event of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday in Mumbai. Here’s a look at the star-studded event.
Aryan attended the event in an all black ensemble. As photos and videos from the event surfaced online, fans praised his resemblance to his father Shah Rukh.
Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri, who is also the producer of the show, attended the trailer launch event.
Aryan sister, actress Suhana Khan, was also among the stars who showed up at the Mumbai event. Suhana looked stunning in a floral corset-fit top, worn over a mermaid cut skirt.
Lakshya is set to play the protagonist Aasman Singh in the Netflix series. He mimicked Shah Rukh’s signature arm-stretch pose at the event.
Actor Manoj Pahwa, who plays Aasman Singh’s father in the show, engaged in a lighthearted banter with Shah Rukh on stage.
The series also stars Mona Singh as Aasman Singh’s mother and actor Vijayant Kohli as Rajat.
Bobby Deol looked dapper in a black suit paired with dark shades. He is set to play a senior actor, Ajay Talvar, in the series.
Sahher Bambba, who plays Karishma Talvar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, grabbed eyeballs in a white corset fit gown at the launch event.
Raghav Juyal, who plays Aasman Singh’s best friend in the series, was also present at the preview launch.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood revolves around the journey of a newcomer who learns the hard way how the Hindi film industry treats insiders and outsiders differently.