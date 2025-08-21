In pictures: Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana attend ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ preview event

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan stunned at the preview launch event of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday in Mumbai. Here’s a look at the star-studded event.

1 10 Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryan attended the event in an all black ensemble. As photos and videos from the event surfaced online, fans praised his resemblance to his father Shah Rukh.

2 10 Netflix

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri, who is also the producer of the show, attended the trailer launch event.

3 10 Netflix

Aryan sister, actress Suhana Khan, was also among the stars who showed up at the Mumbai event. Suhana looked stunning in a floral corset-fit top, worn over a mermaid cut skirt.

4 10 Netflix

Lakshya is set to play the protagonist Aasman Singh in the Netflix series. He mimicked Shah Rukh’s signature arm-stretch pose at the event.

5 10 Netflix

Actor Manoj Pahwa, who plays Aasman Singh’s father in the show, engaged in a lighthearted banter with Shah Rukh on stage.

6 10 Netflix

The series also stars Mona Singh as Aasman Singh’s mother and actor Vijayant Kohli as Rajat.

7 10 Netflix

Bobby Deol looked dapper in a black suit paired with dark shades. He is set to play a senior actor, Ajay Talvar, in the series.

8 10 Netflix

Sahher Bambba, who plays Karishma Talvar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, grabbed eyeballs in a white corset fit gown at the launch event.

9 10 Netflix

Raghav Juyal, who plays Aasman Singh’s best friend in the series, was also present at the preview launch.

10 10 Netflix

The Ba***ds of Bollywood revolves around the journey of a newcomer who learns the hard way how the Hindi film industry treats insiders and outsiders differently.