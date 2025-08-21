‘Maa’ to ‘Nobody 2’: 3 new films releasing in theatres, 4 hitting OTT this Friday

Planning to watch a movie this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about the films releasing in theatres and those hitting OTT this Friday. From psychological thrillers to romance dramas, there’s a lot to choose from.

THEATRICAL RELEASES

Nobody 2 (English)

Directed by: Timo Tjahjanto

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, Christopher Lloyd

A sequel to the 2021 action thriller Nobody, this Timo Tjahjanto-directed film features Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, who is struggling to balance his double life as an assassin working off a debt and a man desperate to reconnect with his family. During a vacation in the small town of Plummerville, Hutch finds himself caught in a violent feud involving a corrupt sheriff, an amusement park owner, and a powerful crime lord.

Bring Her Back (English)

Directed by: Danny and Michael Philippou

Cast: Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally Hawkins

Seventeen-year-old Andy (Billy Barratt) and his partially sighted step-sister Piper (Sora Wong) move in with Laura (Sally Hawkins), an eccentric foster mother still grieving the death of her blind daughter, in Bring Her Back, a supernatural thriller. Sharing the home is Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips), a mute boy whose disturbing behaviour unsettles Andy. As he begins experiencing strange visions, and Laura’s obsession with her lost child intensifies, Andy grows convinced that his sister is in danger.

Relay (English)

Directed by: David Mackenzie

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington

Directed by David Mackenzie, Relay is a thriller following Tom (Riz Ahmed), a fixer who manages covert deals for powerful corporations. When Sarah (Lily James), a whistleblower, approaches him seeking protection from a big corporation, her request blurs the line between Tom’s business and personal stakes.

OTT RELEASES

Thalaivan Thalaivii (Tamil)

Directed by: Pandiraj

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar

Streaming on: Prime Video

Set in rural Tamil Nadu, Pandiraj’s Thalaivan Thalaivii is a comedy drama featuring Vijay Sethupathi as Agasaveeran, a parotta maker, and Nithya Menen as his foodie wife. What begins as a playful relationship slowly turns intense, as small fights over food and pride grow into deeper problems. Billed as a “rugged love story” by the makers, the film depicts how even strong bonds can break under pressure.

Maa (Hindi)

Directed by: Vishal Furia

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Bose Roy, Kherin Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta

Streaming on: Netflix

Kajol and Kherin Sharma’s mother-daughter duo battle sinister forces in the fictional village of Chandarpur in Vishal Furia-directed supernatural horror Maa. A road trip through a forest turns sinister for them when the duo make a pit stop at a spooky hotel near a forest. Tensions rise as local girl Dipu vanishes after offering to show Kherin a haunted site. Suspicion soon falls on Kajol and her daughter as more secrets come to light. As the police investigate the case, Kajol delves deeper into the forest’s haunting mystery, uncovering chilling truths.

Maareesan (Malayalam)

Directed by: Sudheesh Sankar

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara

Streaming on: JioHotstar

After their memorable face-off in Maamannan (2023), Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu reunite in Maareesan, a quirky comedy thriller where Fahadh plays a street-smart thief who targets an elderly man (Vadivelu) withdrawing a suspiciously large sum of money. When he learns the man has early-stage Alzheimer’s, the con seems too easy, until things spiral out of control.

Aamar Boss (Bengali)

Directed by: Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy

Cast: Rakhee Gular, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Shruti Das, Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee

Streaming on: ZEE5

Rakhee Gulzar returns to Bengali cinema after more than two decades with Aamar Boss, a relationship drama revolving around a mother-son duo. Shiboprosad plays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup who ticks every box of a toxic boss. At home he is a doting son who takes care of his ailing and aged mother, Subhra Goswami (Rakhee). Their relationship takes a hit when Subhra decides to accompany her son to work and decides to rejig structures at Animesh’s office.