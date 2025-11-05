Shah Rukh Khan has a witty reply for Shashi Tharoor’s birthday wish linking him to Brad Pitt’s Benjamin Button

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday responded to politician Shashi Tharoor’s witty birthday wish in which the Congress MP had called him real-life Benjamin Button.

Wishing Shah Rukh on his 60th birthday on 2 November, Tharoor had quipped that the actor seems to be ‘ageing in reverse’ like Brad Pitt’s character in David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

“I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He's ageing in reverse... I predict by the time he hits his ‘70th’ birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star,” wrote Tharoor on X.

Responding to the post, Shah Rukh said that Tharoor “would certainly be around” when that happens. “I will copy your hairstyle then,” joked the actor, who is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King.

Shah Rukh has thanked other celebrities who extended birthday wishes to him. “Thank u @AnupamPKher for the heartfelt video. Big hugs and lots of love to you always. Some of the fondest memories in my journey of films are with you. I hold you in the highest regard,” wrote Shah Rukh expressing gratitude to veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Thanking Kajol, his co-star in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh wrote, “Took your advice… didn’t count the candles. In fact, didn’t even put them.”

Sonu Sood, Ravi Kishan, Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Shatrughan Sinha, and Ridhi Dogra were among the other celebrities who had wished Shah Rukh on his 60th birthday.

The actor also expressed gratitude to composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is scoring the music for King. “Thank u my man… now go to the studio and cook up a feast fit for the King. Love u beta,” wrote Shah Rukh.

King, expected to hit theatres in 2026, will star Shah Rukh alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.