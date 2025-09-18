In pictures: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol attend star-studded ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ premiere

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Kajol were among the several Bollywood celebrities who showed up for the special screening of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday in Mumbai. Here’s a look.

Shah Rukh Khan attended son Aryan’s debut series premiere with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam Khan. The Jawan star sported a T-shirt with Ba***ds inscribed on it.

Kajol attended the premiere with husband Ajay Devgn. The duo sported a formal look.

Alia Bhatt turned heads in a sleek ivory satin slip gown clinched at the waist with an oversized metallic belt at the special screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Smoky eyes, nattily tied bun and minimal accessories rounded off her look.

Bobby Deol, who plays superstar Ajay Talwar in the series, looked dapper in a classic monochrome suit.

Madhuri Dixit opted for a black sari adorned with floral embroidery in pastel shades for The Ba***ds of Bollywood screening. Her look was accessorised with statement earrings and subtle makeup.

Lakshya appeared suave in an all-black suit. The actor plays young star Aasmaan Singh, who tries to carve an identity for himself in Bollywood, but faces hurdles on the way in the series.

Karan Johar showed up in a shimmering metallic silver suit at the premiere.

Raghav Juyal, who also stars in the Netflix series as Lakshya’s friend, posed for a picture in a black-and-white tuxedo.

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the special screening in a metallic silver bodycon dress. Bold eye makeup and minimal accessories accentuated her look.

Actress Sahher Bambba dazzled in a stone-studded, golden body hugging gown. In the series, Bambba plays the daughter of Ajay Talwar (Bobby Deol).

Aryan and Suhana’s friends Shanaya Kapoor, Orry and Khushi Kapoor also attended the movie screening.

Vicky Kaushal sported an all-black ensemble — double breasted blazer over a shirt paired with trousers — at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere event.

Mona Singh, who also stars in the series, attended the screening in a golden sari.

Arshad Warsi attended the special screening of Aryan Khan’s debut series with wife Maria Goretti.

Rajat Bedi appeared in an all-black suit. Bedi will be seen playing the role of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.