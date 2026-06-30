Sequel suspense

Three years after leaving audiences in suspense with the ending of Ardhangini — where viewers were left pondering the fate of the characters as an elevator door closed on Subhra’s face following a tense encounter with her ex-husband Suman, played by Koushik Sen, and his current wife Meghna, played by Jaya Ahsan — the trailer of Kaushik Ganguly’s new film is generating significant buzz.

The trailer for Aajo Ardhangini, the eagerly awaited sequel to Ardhangini, was launched at Tall Tales on Friday.

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Produced by Surinder Films, the trailer kicks off with Subhra, portrayed by Churni Ganguly, at her ex-brother-in-law’s wedding hosted by her former in-laws. A subtle exchange with her ex-mother-in-law reveals her status as single, three years post-separation from Suman.

“I want to reassure everyone that Subhra and Meghna haven’t crossed paths at all during these past three years. However, they will find themselves reunited — albeit in a somewhat awkward yet significant way— in Aajo Ardhangini. While music composers and directors often share their thoughts, it’s essential to remember that these aren’t the final word. What we reveal in today’s trailer will set the stage for a narrative that remains open for interpretation until July 10,” said Kaushik Ganguly, maintaining the air of mystery around how the story finally unfolds.

As Meghna’s voice echoes during Subhra’s interaction with her mother-in-law, portrayed by Lily Chakraborty, we hear Meghna’s frustration about constantly being compared to Subhra — an ongoing struggle for her. “In Kaushik’s films, I don’t feel like I am acting, it feels like I am that character,” said Lily Chakraborty.

The wedding setting of Sukanta is significant, marking a moment defined by the depth of layered emotions and suspense as Subhra and Meghna stand across from each other for the first time since their awkward encounter in the mall. “Following the ending of Ardhangini, I noticed many people expressing curiosity about whether a new story could emerge from where the last one left off. Numerous audience members were eager to know the next chapter, perhaps even crafting their own ideas in their minds. This time around, however, it’s the director himself who has envisioned the story. What my parents couldn’t do, Kaushik Ganguly made it possible by getting me married in this film,” said Ambarish Bhattacharya, who plays Sukanta in the film.

While Subhra strives to move on gracefully after her separation from Suman, fate seems determined to pull her back into the couple's lives. As the trailer unfolds, it teases a web of complications, reigniting Meghna's fears and unearthing a long-buried betrayal beneath the seemingly idyllic life she and Suman have built together. Unaware of the truth, Suman's family continues to hold Subhra responsible for the marriage's breakdown, blaming her for the couple's inability to have children.

A new character, played by Indrasish Roy, enters the scene and adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, not only serving as Meghna’s confidante but also perhaps bringing an illicit love angle to the film. “My journey with this film began about a year ago, and it has held significant meaning for me. I’m grateful to have had Kaushikda by my side during the tough times. The turnout today gives me hope, and I believe many more will join us on July 10,” said Indrasish.

“Reflecting on the audience’s response during our theatre visits for Ardhangini, especially the constant curiosity about a sequel, it feels surreal that we’re finally here. Over the years, we’ve all grown and evolved, and I truly enjoyed exploring the changing dynamics of each character while preparing for Subhra. This film not only reflects social realities but also delves into the complex psychological journeys of its characters,” said Churni.

“During the promotions of Ardhangini, every time Churnidi and I stepped onto the stage holding hands, the audience’s excitement was palpable. Everyone wanted to know when Ardhangini 2 would arrive. At times, it felt like the audience was more eager for a sequel than Kaushikda himself! This film would not have been possible without their love and encouragement, which allowed us to reunite with our favourite director and an incredible cast once again,” said Jaya.

As the visuals play out, Meghna and Subhra, two women caught in an intricate web of shared experiences with the man they’ve chosen, find solace in their mutual struggles.

Jaya skillfully conveys the intricate emotions of her character through her expressive eyes. While Churni balances Meghna’s subtlety with her own striking boldness, Koushik Sen enriches each scene with his dynamic presence — shifting from a self-absorbed husband to a poignant son and father, all the while keeping the suspense of his character’s fate intact.

Ambarish’s portrayal beautifully captures the warmth and adaptability of Sukanta, adding depth to the narrative. Like his film Ardhangini, Ganguly’s trailer of Aajo Ardhangini keeps the audience on edge, concluding with Churni’s bold assertion on the position and rights of the ‘better half’, who is always held responsible for never being enough in a man’s life.

“The love for the first film was so overwhelming that Kaushikda felt compelled to deliver a sequel. The songs in this film are truly special, each one handpicked from my personal collection. So, whether they resonate with you or not, the credit for the music goes to Kaushikda,” said Anupam Roy, who attended the launch with singers Rapurna Bhattacharyya and Lagnajita Chakraborty.