Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna lock horns in Netflix legal drama ‘Ikka’ trailer

Sunny Deol’s righteous advocate, Arjun Mehta, finds himself at the crossroads of justice and responsibility when he is tasked with defending Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna, in a high-profile attempted murder case, as seen in the official trailer of Ikka, dropped by Netflix on Monday.

“The biggest case needs the biggest player. Ikka aa raha hai,” the streamer wrote on X alongside the trailer.

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Described as a hard-hitting legal drama, Ikka stars Deol and Khanna in a story centred on moral dilemmas rather than courtroom theatrics. The film pits two men with a shared past against each other in a case that threatens to test their convictions.

According to the makers, Ikka follows a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer who is forced to defend a murder accused — the very man whose career he had once destroyed. The case becomes a personal and professional battle as losing it could cost him everything he holds dear.

The story unfolds through a trial that compels the lawyer to manipulate the law itself, stretching ethics, alliances and memory in a desperate fight for survival.

The film is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari.

Produced by Alchemy Films, the project is backed by Siddharth and Sapna Malhotra.

The ensemble cast also includes Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.