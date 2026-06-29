Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy to return in ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’ S2; trailer out

Amazon MX Player has unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of Ab Hoga Hisaab, less than a month after the revenge drama premiered on June 18. The streaming platform said the decision to fast-track the second season was driven by the strong audience response to the debut instalment.

Produced by Arre Studio, the second season will premiere on July 3 on Amazon MX Player.

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The trailer picks up from the events of the Season 1 finale, with Bobby (Shaheer) intensifying his search for his missing brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra). His quest leads him to Goldy (Sanjay Kapoor), a powerful and elusive figure whose trust Bobby must earn to uncover the truth. As secrets unravel, the fragile alliance between the two begins to crack, setting the stage for betrayal, suspicion and escalating conflict.

The series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan in pivotal roles.

Announcing the trailer launch, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said, “The response to Ab Hoga Hisaab has been truly heartwarming. Seeing viewers so deeply invested in the world of the series has been incredibly rewarding for everyone involved.”

Shaheer, who plays Bobby Manocha, said Season 2 raises the stakes as his character ventures into increasingly dangerous territory in his desperate search for Bunty.

Mouni Roy added, “The overwhelming response to Season 1 has been truly heartening, and I'm so happy that audiences won't have to wait long for Season 2. This season explores new dimensions of my character, uncovering emotions, motivations, and complexities that haven't been seen before. There are plenty of surprises in store, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this next chapter of the journey.”