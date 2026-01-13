In pictures: Seoul celebrates Golden Globe win for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ with drone show

Seoul’s sky lit up in celebration as the city administration hosted a dazzling drone show to honour the global success of Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters following its twin wins at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

1 5 All photos: X/ @Seoul_gov

The film continued its strong awards-season run by winning two trophies — in the Best Animated Feature and Best Song categories — at the ceremony on Monday.

“KPopDemonHunters, set in #Seoul, wins TWO Golden Globes. Best Animated Feature + Best Original Song. From global success to Seoul landmarks on screen—and a Han River drone show lighting up the city—Seoul celebrates this moment,” the official handle of Seoul Government wrote on X.

The drone show showcased glimpses of film characters — Rumi, Jinu, Zoey and Mira — glimmering in the sky above Seoul’s Han River.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

Released in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters won two awards at the 31st Annual Critics Choice last week. The song Golden is now viewed as one of the favourites in the Oscars race. The film’s soundtrack was also nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Earlier, KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Film at the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The film has also become the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, surpassing Red Notice, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

KPop Demon Hunters flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Kim Booster.