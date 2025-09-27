MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to tie the knot today? Here’s what we know

Selena’s best friend Taylor Swift is reportedly going to act as a flower girl as part of the wedding ceremony

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.09.25, 03:27 PM
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Instagram

Singer-actor Selena Gomez is set to tie the knot with her fiance, music producer Benny Blanco, on September 27 in Montecito, California, according to US media reports.

Selena has reportedly rented the hotel El Encanto in Santa Barbara for their guests. The guestlist also includes her best friend Taylor Swift, who is reportedly going to act as a flower girl as part of the wedding ceremony — something that she had promised Selena months back.

A massive white marquee has been erected on a private Montecito, Santa Barbara County estate, surrounded by palm trees, which makes it look like a luxurious oasis, US entertainment portal TMZ has reported.

Another grey tent seems to have enclosed the altar where Selena and Benny will exchange vows.

Delivery trucks, including a party rental crew, were also spotted at the venue.

Other names on the guest list include pop stars Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

Selena has reportedly hired A-list wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who coincidentally was also hired by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber for his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the time of Selena’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023.

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Taylor Swift
