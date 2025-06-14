MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rana Daggubati’s ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2 trending at No. 1 on Netflix

Also starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal and Surveen Chawla, the crime drama series is helmed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.06.25, 03:59 PM
Rana Daggubati in ‘Rana Naidu’

Rana Daggubati in ‘Rana Naidu’ IMDb

Season 2 of the popular Netflix series Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh and Arjun Rampal, is trending at No. 1 on Netflix since its June 13 OTT release, Daggubati said in a statement on Saturday.

“And we're at the top!! Thank you for the binges ;) #RanaNaidu2,” Daggubati wrote on X alongside a list of the Top 10 shows on Netflix.

Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, Rana Naidu, helmed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra, is a Hindi-language action crime drama series. It is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama series Ray Donovan.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “2nd season is better .. very gripping and less vulgarity and directly into the story.”

Rana Naidu Season 2 brings more intense drama, family conflict, and action-packed twists. Rana and Venkatesh shine again. Gripping story but a bit slow in parts. Worth a watch for fans,” an X user wrote.

Rana Naidu follows Rana Naidu, a “fixer of the stars”, who makes a living by solving problems for his famous clients. Despite his professional success, his home life is in turmoil. The situation worsens when his estranged father, Naga Naidu, is released from prison after 15 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Naga seeks to mend his broken relationship with Rana and his other sons while plotting revenge.

Another fan on X shared a still from the show and praised Arjun Rampal’s stellar performance.

The first season of Rana Naidu also starred Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles. It premiered on Netflix on March 10, 2023.

The cast of Rana Naidu Season 2 also features Venkatesh, Surveen Chawla, and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Daggubati recently hosted Prime Video’s talk show The Rana Daggubati Show.

Surveen Chawla’s fourth season of legal-drama series Criminal Justice, starring Pankaj Tripathi, is currently streaming on JioHostar.

