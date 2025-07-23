MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 23 July 2025

‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Season 2 begins production, confirms Netflix

The young-adult survival horror series, based on the popular webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, became a global sensation when it debuted in 2022

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.07.25, 12:19 PM
All of Us Are Dead S2

Still from 'All of Us Are Dead' Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the start of production for the second season of the Korean zombie thriller series All of Us Are Dead.

The streaming platform posted a teaser video on Instagram along with the caption, “Just when you thought you were back to normal life, a new zombie virus swallows Seoul. 'All of Us Are Dead' season two in production”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young-adult survival horror series, based on the popular webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, became a global sensation when it debuted in 2022. Within just 28 days of its release, it amassed over 560 million viewing hours.

Set in a high school overtaken by a zombie virus outbreak, the first season followed a group of students battling for survival. The upcoming season picks up after the catastrophic events at Hyosan High, with the infection spreading to the capital city, Seoul.

Returning cast members for the next instalment include Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon, who reprise their roles as the original survivors. Joining them in the second chapter are Lee Min-jae, Yoon Ga-i, and Squid Game actors Kim Si-eun and Roh Jae-won.

“After surviving the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High, Nam On-jo, played by Park Ji-hu, is now a university student in Seoul, struggling to move on from the trauma and the friends she lost. But when a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul, she finds herself trapped in another deadly fight for survival — this time without the people she once depended on,” the official logline of the second season reads.

The new season will once again be directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, who were at the helm of the first installment. The screenplay is penned by Chun Sung-il.

RELATED TOPICS

All Of Us Are Dead All Of Us Are Dead S2 Netflix K-Drama
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India to resume tourist visas for Chinese in another sign of Delhi-Beijing warmth

The move comes amid India considering opening up economy further to Chinese investment and suggests a recalibration in one of Asia’s most delicate bilateral relationships
Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Quote left Quote right

PM’s social media post indicates something very serious. It reeks of disgust at Dhankhar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT