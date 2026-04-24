Scarlett Johansson to executive produce ‘The Nanny Diaries’ series adaptation for Netflix

Netflix is set to adapt The Nanny Diaries into a television series, which will be executive produced by Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, as per US media reports.

Johansson starred in the 2007 film adaptation of the book by Emma McLaughlin and Nicola Kraus. She will executive produce the series via her These Pictures banner alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn, according to entertainment news portal Variety.

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The upcoming series will be written and created by Amy Chozick and Jenny Bicks.

The story revolves around Annie Braddock (named "Nan" in the book), a working-class graduate with an interest in anthropology, who stumbles into a nanny position for the "X" family after a chance encounter in Central Park.

"Annie, a broke, aspiring writer in search of a story, takes a nanny job for a magnetic Upper East Side socialite, plunging into an elite world of unimaginable excess. When she lands the book deal of her dreams to go undercover and expose the salacious lives of the ultra-rich, Annie must try to keep up this double life even as she grows attached to the people and this world… and finds out what her elusive boss is actually capable of," reads the official logline of the upcoming series.

The 2007 film adaptation was directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. It featured Johansson as Braddock alongside Laura Linney and Chris Evans.