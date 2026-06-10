Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein turn on the heat in glossy Netflix romcom ‘Office Romance’

Netflix’s latest romcom Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez, knows exactly what its target audience wants: a glossy love story leans heavily on workplace chaos, celebrity glamour, and the long-standing fantasy that love can survive inside corporate machinery.

Jennifer Lopez plays Jackie Cruz, the powerful CEO of a successful airline she also pilots, because the film isn’t interested in modesty when it comes to her character. Jackie is sharp, intimidating, and styled with the kind of effortless perfection that makes every boardroom feel like a runway.

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She runs her company with control and precision, but her personal life is far less contained than her public image suggests.

Enter Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower, the company’s in-house lawyer—new enough to still feel like an outsider, confident enough to challenge the system, and immediately thrown off balance by Jackie. Their first interactions make it clear where things are heading.

Attraction arrives quickly, awkwardly, and without much resistance, setting up the familiar romantic comedy tension between professionalism and impulse.

The Ol Parker-directed film doesn’t waste time complicating things. Jackie and Daniel work in the same high-pressure environment, where rules explicitly forbid workplace relationships, which in romcom logic usually means the relationship is inevitable. A business trip to the Dominican Republic becomes the turning point, loosening whatever restraint they had left. From there, the story settles into secrecy, risk, and the predictable emotional tug-of-war between ambition and desire.

Around them, the supporting cast does a lot of the heavy lifting. Betty Gilpin stands out as Sydney Bloom, Jackie’s pregnant executive assistant, who treats extreme work dedication like a lifestyle choice. Gilpin’s comic precision turns what could have been a throwaway character into one of the film’s most consistently entertaining elements.

Jodie Whittaker adds energy as Daniel’s unpredictable sister, while Tony Hale brings dry frustration as an HR manager trying, and failing, to enforce workplace dating rules in a company that barely acknowledges them.

The legal and corporate stakes give the film its structure. Jackie is under pressure as a rival airline accuses her of unethical behavior to secure business advantages, a claim that carries an obvious gendered undertone. Her success is constantly questioned, and the suggestion that she may have used personal relationships to advance her company adds another layer of scrutiny.

The film briefly touches on how quickly powerful women are judged through suspicion, even when their achievements are measurable and real.

But despite this setup, Office Romance is ultimately less interested in corporate politics and more invested in its central romantic plot. Jackie and Daniel’s relationship is built on chemistry that is meant to feel electric but often plays more subdued on screen. Both actors bring individual charm, but together they rarely generate the kind of spark the story is aiming for. They feel more like two competent professionals navigating shared deadlines than lovers caught in uncontrollable attraction.

That said, the film has its moments. There are well-timed jokes, playful exchanges, and a few sequences — like a dance set to a tropical cover of Fade Into You — that briefly capture the lightness the genre depends on.

By the time it reaches its conclusion, the film lands where most romcoms do: a tidy resolution that reaffirms the idea that love can survive professional chaos if both people are willing to take the risk. It’s a familiar ending, delivered without much surprise but with enough sincerity to remain satisfying on a surface level.