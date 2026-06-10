‘Dreams aren't real’: Fans react to Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung’s breakup

Fans are still in disbelief after their favourite Korean celebrities Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung announced their breakup on Tuesday. The couple dated for 14 years.

South Korean entertainment portal Soompi reported that the agencies representing the stars confirmed the development.

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“We can confirm that they have broken up and will remain good colleagues,” Sooyoung's agency, SARAM Entertainment, said in a statement.

Jung Kyung-ho’s agency, Management Allum, also acknowledged the breakup, adding, “It is true that they have broken up. As it is a private matter, it is difficult to provide further details.”

Social media was flooded with emotional reactions from fans after the announcement.

Several fans expressed shock over the breakup, while others wished the two actors happiness and privacy as they move forward with their lives. Many also revisited old interviews and public appearances of the pair, reminiscing about their decade-long relationship.

“I just woke up from the most terrible dream. In the dream, Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho broke up after 14 years together. Thankfully, dreams aren't real... right,” a post reads on X.

Sharing an old clip of Sooyoung and her sister, a fan wrote, “Sooyoung’s sister once said that Jung Kyungho is the only man who truly suits Sooyoung. He never gets angry, always understands her, and always does things for her. They never really fight... well, it may look like they do sometimes, but they're just joking around.”

“They dated for 14 years, and I still can't believe it. I still remember that moment when Jung Kyung Ho was admiring the view and said, ‘Uwaa... Sooyoung would love this.’ Then she called, and he answered with a sweet, ‘Ooo, jagiya’ They were one of those couples everyone thought would last forever. Wishing nothing but the best for both of them,” a fan wrote.

“This Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung breakup hits different when you remember their families and friends were so deeply intertwined for 14 years. They didn’t just break up with each other; they broke up with an entire ecosystem,” another fan wrote.

Referring to a scene from popular K-drama Dr Hyeri, another fan wrote, “Choi Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho really went and pulled a real-life Dear Hyeri. Their final moment before the breakup.”

Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung reportedly started dating in 2012 and later publicly acknowledged their relationship in January 2014.