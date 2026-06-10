Hugh Jackman to star in Ridley Scott’s new film ‘Treasure Island’

Hugh Jackman has joined the cast of Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Treasure Island, an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel, as per reports.

According to Variety, Jackman is set to play the iconic pirate Long John Silver in the film.

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Treasure Island follows young Jim Hawkins as he finds a map to Captain Flint’s long-lost fortune and embarks on a perilous voyage aboard the Hispaniola. Aboard the ship, Jim and the crew face mutiny led by the cunning, one-legged cook, Long John Silver — but ultimately outsmart the pirates to claim the gold.

Scott is set to direct the film from a screenplay by Emmy-winning Adolescence writer Jack Thorne, and will also produce it alongside Michael Pruss under the Scott Free banner.

Besides penning the script, Thorne will also executive produce the movie.

In 2002, John Musker and Ron Clements brought the tale to the screen as the animated feature Treasure Planet, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing protagonist Jim Hawkins.

On the work front, Jackman has also teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for an untitled docuseries on SailGP's BONDS Flying Roos Australian team.

According to Disney+, the series will follow the celebrity duo and Australia's elite sailors as they compete in the high-speed, stadium-style sailing championship, where identical 50-foot catamarans race close to shore at speeds reaching 100 km/h.

Jackman is also awaiting the release of Michael Sarnoski’s The Death of Robin Hood, scheduled to release in theatres on June 19, clashing with Toy Story 5.