Kolkata braces for a stormy week as monsoon edges closer to Bengal

Kolkata is set for an unsettled stretch of weather over the next seven days as enhanced thunderstorm activity sweeps across south Bengal and conditions become increasingly favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into the state.

The India Meteorological Department and National Disaster Management Authority has also issued red nowcast warnings on June 10 for several south Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and East Midnapore, warning of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds reaching 70-80 kmph.

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According to a special bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bihar are driving widespread thunderstorm activity across the region.

For Kolkata, the week is expected to be marked by partly cloudy to cloudy skies, afternoon and evening thunderstorms and occasional spells of rain. While no prolonged rain event is forecast for the city, conditions will remain favourable for localised thunderstorms, particularly between Wednesday and Sunday.

The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 34°C and a minimum of 28°C on Wednesday, June 10.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C and 27°C on Thursday, June 11, with a higher chance of thunderstorms.

Friday, June 12, may see temperatures between 32°C and 27°C. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, June 13, with temperatures around 32°C and 27°C.

On Sunday, June 14, the mercury is likely to remain near 33°C and 27°C. A gradual reduction in thunderstorm activity is expected from Monday, June 15, when temperatures may rise to 34°C and 28°C. Tuesday, June 16, is forecast to be warmer at around 35°C and 28°C, though isolated thundershowers cannot be ruled out.

The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open fields and water bodies, and remain alert to lightning and strong winds. Several districts of south Bengal are expected to witness thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40-60 kmph through the weekend.