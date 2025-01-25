Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey lead a dangerous mission in new ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ photo

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are set to lead “a dangerous mission” in Jurassic World: Rebirth, shows a still dropped by makers Universal Pictures on Friday.

A standalone sequel to Jurassic World: Dominion, Jurassic World: Rebirth is the fourth instalment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh entry overall in the Jurassic Park saga. Rebirth is the first in the franchise not to feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headlined the first three films in the series: Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World: Dominion (2022).

“Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey lead a dangerous mission in #JurassicWorldRebirth,” the official handle of the movie franchise wrote in the caption on X.

Set five years after the cataclysmic events of Dominion, Rebirth explores a world where the planet’s ecology has rendered much of the environment inhospitable to dinosaurs. According to the official synopsis, “those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert tasked with navigating this precarious new landscape, while Jonathan Bailey portrays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist whose expertise is critical to the mission. Together, they must uncover the secrets of the colossal creatures’ potential life-saving properties while contending with the dangers of their environment — and the dinosaurs themselves.

The ensemble cast features Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, alongside Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda, who play Delgado’s children. Additional cast members include Ed Skrein, Philippine Velge, and Bechir Sylvain.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park (1993), Jurassic World Rebirth is set to hit theatres on July 2.