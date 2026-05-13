Sara Ali Khan says she values criticism but avoids negativity: ‘Good and honest work’

Actress Sara Ali Khan has said that although she takes constructive criticism seriously most of the time, she also believes in ignoring unnecessary noise while navigating the highs and lows of her career.

“I know that I got a lot of love very early in my career, very, very early. And my mom, in fact, used to tell me ‘This is very scary’ because it happened overnight and it was a lot. Then came two films that didn’t give me that love and that was actually scarier,” Sara said in a recent interview.

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“So, I was like, ‘Okay, what’s happening?’ But I’ve grown to see that if you do good and honest work, the audiences will give you love for that,” she told PTI.

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s 2018 film Kedarnath. Also starring late-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the film follows the love story of a Muslim Pithoo (Sushant) and a Hindu girl in the temple town.

The 30-year-old actress went on to feature in films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re.

Sara said that hits and misses are a part of the industry, and all she can do is continue working sincerely.

“You just hope for the best and you keep working. You don’t let the noise get to you. You have to see, ‘What if this is constructive criticism?’ ‘Where do people have a point?’ ‘Okay, fine, maybe this is true. Maybe I do have to be more aware of my surroundings. Maybe I shouldn't just let my personality be so loud that people refuse to take me seriously’.”

“These are things that have been told to me and I implement them 80 per cent of the time. And then you are aware that ultimately your work will speak. If people give you that chance, which I’m lucky enough to have gotten, then hopefully they’ll like me. And if not, I’ll try harder,” Sara further noted.

Sara is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a continuation of the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1979 classic starring Sanjeev Kumar.