Mouni Roy requests privacy amid reports of her separation with husband Suraj Nambiar

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy Wednesday urged media outlets to refrain from publishing “false narratives” about her personal life amid speculation surrounding her marriage to businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Roy wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please”, followed by a folded hands emoji.

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Speculation around the couple’s relationship began on Tuesday after social media users noticed that Roy and Nambiar had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports also claimed that the two were living separately and alleged that they had already divorced. Nambiar later deactivated his Instagram account amid the attention.

Roy and Nambiar reportedly first met in Dubai in 2019. The couple got married on January 27, 2022, in Panaji, Goa, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies.

On the professional front, Roy is awaiting the release of her upcoming romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 5.

Originally from Bengaluru, Nambiar is currently based in Dubai, where he works as a businessman and investment banker.