‘Mrs.’ actress Sanya Malhotra’s surprise birthday celebration on film sets

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Mrs., celebrated her birthday with her friends in a surprise party on the sets of her upcoming film. Sanya, who turned 33 on Tuesday, was all smiles as she cut cakes in the presence of her close ones.

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanya looked adorable in her strappy black sleeveless top and birthday cap, wearing a smile on her face.

2 5

Sanya was surprised by her friends, who paid a surprise visit to her film sets with cakes and balloons.

3 5

The actress cosied up with her friends on the couch, capturing a warm moment for a group photo.

4 5

In Mrs., Sanya Malhotra played the character Richa, a trained dancer who struggles to fulfil her dreams of working as a dance instructor after she marries into a conservative family. Mrs. is a remake of the Malayalam drama film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021).

5 5

Following the film’s world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2023, Sanya bagged the best actress award for her performance in Mrs. at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival. Mrs. is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Sanya is currently gearing up for her next film, Toaster, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Also starring Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee and Seema Pahwa, the film will be released on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sanya is also shooting for another film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf.