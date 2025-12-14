‘Get a life guys’: Sanjay Gupta slams X users for misinterpreting his ‘Dhurandhar’ tweet

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Saturday said he was subjected to abuse on social media following his post praising Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, after a remark in his tweet triggered criticism from several users.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gupta had taken to X, to laud the film and its director Aditya Dhar.

“I finally watched #DHURANDHAR and thoroughly enjoyed it. For me it was a ONE MAN SHOW all the way and that man is @AdityaDharFilms. I'm not interested in all the propaganda bulls**t. I had super fun watching it in IMAX especially the music. WELL DONE & CONGRATULATIONS to the entire team,” Gupta wrote.

However, Gupta’s use of the word “propaganda” drew backlash from a section of social media users. Clarifying his remarks in a subsequent post, Gupta said his statement was being misinterpreted.

“I can't believe the whole lot of id**ts abusing me for this tweet about #Dhurandhar … What I mean is that I don't think there is any propaganda in the film. Get a life guys,” he wrote.

Dhurandhar revolves around an Indian spy Hamza (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates Pakistan and joins mafia leader Rehman Dakait’s (Akshaye Khanna) gang. The film is inspired by real-life incidents, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan had ended up in the crosshairs of netizens for saying he did not agree with the politics of the film. Severe backlash prompted him to post a follow-up tweet praising the cast and crew of the spy thriller.